





04:39 In Focus © France 24

By:



Anne Mailliet

|

Willy Mahler



In recent weeks, Germany, which is home to Europe’s third-largest Jewish community, has seen a rise in anti-Semitic attacks. Since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, German authorities and Chancellor Olaf Scholz have stressed that anti-Semitism “has no place” in the country. For a nation responsible for the Jewish Holocaust, Israel’s security is state policy. But German Jews are increasingly concerned about their integrity.