Out of the choir: previews and guests of tonight’s episode, Wednesday 8 November 2023

This evening, Wednesday 8 November 2023, Fuori dal coro, the talk show hosted by Mario Giordano, returns in prime time on Rete 4. The journalist, creator of the format, moderates the debate in a studio where the hottest political and economic issues are discussed week after week together with many guests. But what will we talk about tonight at Fuori dal coro? Who will be Mario Giordano’s guests? Below we see the previews of today’s episode, November 8, 2023.

Previews and tonight’s guests

In the new appointment with the program hosted by Mario Giordano in prime time on Rete 4, an extensive in-depth analysis will be dedicated to illegal immigration, with a trip to Albania to learn about the places where migrants will be welcomed following the agreement between the Italian government and Albanian.

During the evening, an analysis of various cases of Islamic radicalization between Italy and Europe, with reports from Rome, Genoa and Cologne. And again, with a new chapter of the Fuori dal coro investigation, we will return to talking about the illegal trafficking of visas to enter Italy which seems to involve several Italian embassies abroad. There will also be all the updates on house thieves. Finally, space for virtual love which sees more and more young people falling in love on the web.

