Through a datamining operation it was discovered that the final boss Of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree should have say some things, with secret jokes found inside the code but evidently deleted in the final version of the game.

The matter involves some spoilers, so if you do, avoid reading what follows, although the truly significant information from a story point of view is little. However, the discovery could give further depth to some theories about the game’s lore.

The final boss is Radahnwho is completely silent in the game but who, apparently, was supposed to say something, at least in an early version of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.