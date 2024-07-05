Through a datamining operation it was discovered that the final boss Of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree should have say some things, with secret jokes found inside the code but evidently deleted in the final version of the game.
The matter involves some spoilers, so if you do, avoid reading what follows, although the truly significant information from a story point of view is little. However, the discovery could give further depth to some theories about the game’s lore.
The final boss is Radahnwho is completely silent in the game but who, apparently, was supposed to say something, at least in an early version of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.
Disjointed sentences that can however say something interesting
It’s not certain that the “dialogue” lines are definitely associated with this, but it’s very likely considering its placement in the story. It’s mainly three lines, but they can give an idea of some of the variations applied to the character in FromSoftware’s development.
Cut dialogues from… (DLC Spoilers)
byu/LaMi_1 inEldenRingLoreTalk
The boss should have said “I am Radahn”, and added “Born from the red Radagon and Rennala of the Full Moon”, as well as “A lion born to fight”.
These are not exactly sentences with a deep meaning, but the question falls a bit into the typical hermeticism of the narration of FromSoftware games, however the genealogy would correspond to that of Radahn, and the removal of the sentences could be further significant.
According to one interpretation, the fact that such statements were removed and the boss was completely mute could contribute to making him a sort of puppet in the hands of Michellemoreover within the land of shadows where the expansion takes place.
#Elden #Ring #Shadow #Erdtree #final #boss #supposed #discovered #hidden #files
Leave a Reply