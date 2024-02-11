Jessica Newton She was shocked to learn that her last daughter was accepted into a prestigious university in the United States. The director of Miss Peru reported, through her social networks, that her heir Miranda Sánchez de Lamadrid Newton He will go abroad and now he will start a new life. It should be noted that this young woman is completely removed from the world of Peruvian entertainment, unlike her sister. Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid Newton. However, we will tell you some unknown details about the youngest of the family, who has achieved great academic achievement.

At which prestigious university in the United States will Jessica Newton's youngest daughter study?

Although Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid Newton is the most popular daughter of Jessica Newton among the media, the director of Miss Peru has three more heirs who prefer to keep their lives away from the screens.

In this case, Miranda Cassandra Sánchez de la Madrid Newton, 17, is Jessica's last child. She has surprised her family by entering a prestigious house of higher education in the United States.

In that sense, it has been known that Miranda was accepted into the Boston University (Boston College). Her mother and her sister Cassandra shared the news through their social networks.

“Bravo, chatus. I'm already packing my bags,” he wrote Jessica. “Guess who just got into Boston College! My little sister, the baby of the family. Keep taking on the world, you deserve that and much more for everything you put in. It's the university of your dreams,” he said cassandra through his Instagram account.

What year would Jessica Newton's youngest daughter graduate?

Miranda Sánchez of Madrid Newton announced through her social networks that she was admitted to the Boston University (Boston College), located in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, United States. It should be noted that the 17-year-old girl did not specify what professional career she will study; However, she noted that she would graduate in the class 2028.

Jessica Newton's daughter has not yet revealed what career she will study at a North American university.

Who are Jessica Newton's other children?

Sebastian Newton it's a mechanical engineer who graduated in 2019 from the Drexel Universitylocated in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. A few weeks ago, Jessica Newton announced that his heir is the next to marry and the wedding will take place abroad.

On the other hand, the director of Miss Peru has another daughter named Tamara Sánchez de Lamadridwho psychologist graduated from the Lima University in 2023. This young woman has served as English teacher and is part of the human resources area in the company Tai Loy. Likewise, he has a business in which he sells second-hand clothes.