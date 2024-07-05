In Mexico, the governor of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama, reported that the entire state is already on Red Alert due to the imminent arrival of Hurricane Beryl.

The EL UNIVERSAL portal recorded the information that was disseminated through the governor’s social networks.

The authorities urged local residents to take measures and seek safety. They also urged them to stay away from windows to avoid injuries, to remain calm and to strictly follow the instructions of the authorities.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Beryl has strengthened again to Category 3 as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula, EL UNIVERSAL reported.

The storm said in a statement that it had “maximum winds of 185 kilometers per hour.” It was located 250 kilometers east of Tulum, Mexico.

Hundreds of tourists were evacuated and dozens of flights suspended Thursday, hours before Hurricane Beryl hit the Mexican Caribbean coast, where authorities declared a “red alert” in several municipalities.

Tropical storm Alberto leaves at least four dead in Mexico: three of the deceased are children

Four people have died as a result of the effects of Tropical Storm Alberto, which made landfall in northern Mexico on Thursday and was later downgraded to a depression, authorities reported.

The victims were three minors and one adult who died in different incidents in the state of Nuevo León, according to reports from Civil Protection and the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Two children were electrocuted Wednesday while riding a bicycle amid torrential rains in the municipality of Allende, Lopez Obrador told reporters, while a teenager was killed when he was swept away by a river in the city of Monterrey, capital of Nuevo Leon.

An adult also died early Thursday morning from an electric shock in the town of El Carmen while trying to make an electrical repair at his home, according to a report from Civil Protection.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim, but estimate he is between 30 and 40 years old.

The agency also reported that nine people were rescued from their homes after a dam overflowed in the town of Santa Catarina.

Storm Alberto caused heavy rainfall on Wednesday and made landfall near the city of Tampico (Tamaulipas state) early Thursday morning, before being downgraded to a tropical depression.

With maximum sustained winds of 55 km per hour (km/h), the phenomenon is expected to cause heavy rains in Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas and other states such as Coahuila, Puebla, San Luis Potosi and Veracruz, the National Water Commission (Conagua, state-owned) reported in a statement.

Electrical discharges and hail are also expected, which will increase the risk of landslides, river overflows and flooding, Conagua added.

The system was located at 12:00 EST, 155 kilometers (95 miles) west of Tampico, Mexico, and about 450 kilometers (280 miles) southwest of Brownsville, Texas, USA.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who described these first events as “misfortunes” that occurred “indirectly,” promised the support of the Armed Forces in the face of the emergency.

