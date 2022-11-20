Many girls look forward to the 15 spring party, the same is the case with parents, because for them it is to see the woman they have cared for since birth grow, therefore, a Father breaks his heart by recording a XV-year waltz video with his little girl.

“My daughter, I do this video in case God takes me before you turn 15” was the description of the video that went viral, which was shared by the account of @locoluismi through the TikTok platform.

The father of the family moved social networks by making the special moment with the apple of his eye, since he could be seen in a beautiful dress, like a princess.

One of the most special moments in the celebration of 15 years is the waltz song, since it is opening the doors to a new stage, for which, in the background of the clip, the content creator added the melody of “waltz timeChayanne’s great success.

However, the father, who was concentrating on dancing with the little girl, at one point decided to turn the girl around, for which he was moved by treating her so delicately.

To the sound of the singer Elmer Figueroa Arce, it could be seen that the little girl smiled, turned to see her father, he did not let go of it with his little hands, because they both moved along with the music.

During the 31-second clip, it was enough to see the immense love, affection, and respect of the father for his daughter, recording an emotional moment, being certain that he doesn’t know how long he can be with her, and so on in case something happens , she will be able to see the material and thus never forget it.

Likewise, the content creator has also shared other videos where he is allowed to see him carry out various activities with the little girl, between vacations, at home and fun moments together.