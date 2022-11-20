Decision comes after the result of a poll among users of the social network; majority voted to reinstate

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Saturday night (19.Nov. 2022) that he will reactivate the Twitter account of former US President Donald Trump. The billionaire acquired the social network 3 weeks ago for $44 billion.

Musk held a poll on Friday (Nov. 18, 2022) asking whether he should reestablish Trump’s profile. “Vox Populi, Vox Dei”, he wrote the entrepreneur. The phrase in Latin means “voice of the people, voice of God”. About 51.8% of the 15 million total votes were in favour.



“The people spoke. Trump will be reactivated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei”said Elon Musk on Saturday night (19.Nov.2022)

Twitter permanently blocked Trump’s account on January 8, 2021, saying the decision was made by the “risk of further incitement to violence”🇧🇷

The measure took place 2 days after Republican supporters invaded the Capitol (US Congress) during a session that would certify Joe Biden’s victory for the US presidency. At least 5 people died.

The Capitol serves as the legislative center of the US state. In the invasion of the building, Trump supporters broke through the police barrier and arrived at the House and Senate premises while congressmen certified Biden’s victory.

At the time, Trump made several posts on Twitter defending the demonstration held in Washington. Afterwards, he urged the group to respect the law during the raid.

TWITTER REFORM

Since he bought Twitter at the end of October, after a series of court negotiations, the businessman has announced changes to the platform, such as the paid account authenticity verification seal, which was suspended shortly after being installed.

The poll opened by Musk to find out the opinion of users is part of the strategy adopted by the billionaire in restructuring the platform. On Friday (18.Nov), stated on your account that “Twitter’s New Policy Is Free Speech, Not Freedom of Outreach”🇧🇷

Still according to Musk, the goal is that publications that go against the rules of the platform by inciting violence and expressing hate speech, for example, can only be found from a direct search. That is, the tweet will not be deleted, but will be practically hidden.