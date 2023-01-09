Federal Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes has ordered the removal of the governor of the Federal District of Brasilia Ibaneis Rocha for a period of 90 days. The decision came after the invasion of the buildings of the Congress, the Federal Court and the Palácio do Planalto, seat of the Presidency of the Republic of Brazil. The Brazilian media report it. Lula calls an emergency meeting today.
With sinister echoes that refer to the assault on Congress in Washington on January 6, 2021, something very similar took place in Brasilia: thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro (about 10-15 thousand people, according to eyewitness sources), clashing with the police, they invaded the National Congress building in the Brazilian capital. Other buildings of the country’s institutions were also stormed, such as the Supreme Court, the Planalto Palace (seat of government) and that of the Supreme Federal Court.
The Supreme Court orders the social to block the coup propaganda
Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ordered social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to block coup propaganda in Brazil. The Brazilian media report it.
Scholz: “The attack on democracy that cannot be tolerated”
“Bad images are coming from Brazil. Violent attacks on democratic institutions are an attack on democracy that cannot be tolerated. We are close to President Lula and the Brazilians.” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz writes it on Twitter.
From von der Leyen firm condemnation of the assault on democracy
“I strongly condemn the assault on democracy in Brazil. It is a great concern for all of us, defenders of democracy. My full support to President Lula, who was elected freely and fairly.” The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen writes it on Twitter.
Risk of protests, Petrobras strengthens security at refineries
Brazil’s national oil and gas company, Petrobras, has tightened security at its refineries following reports of possible protests that have blocked access roads. This was announced by Senator Jean-Paul Prates, recently appointed to head the company by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Highways blocked in several states, Mato Grosso is the most affected
In Brazil, coup protesters blocked highways and federal roads in at least four states overnight. The state of Mato Grosso is the hardest hit by protests by supporters of former President Bolsonaro. The online site of Folha de S.Paulo reports it.
Brazil, the Minister of Justice: “Many arrested, others will be”
In Brazil, the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, announced that new arrest warrants have already been issued in connection with the assault on the buildings of power in Brasilia on Sunday afternoon. According to the minister, the investigations target both those who participated in the acts and those who financed them. “It is time for a broad national unity in defense of the Constitution and the laws,” added Dino. The minister also assured that the government has “all the license plates of the buses that brought the criminals to Brasilia”. “Many have been arrested and others will be,” he added.
The Bolsonarists stole firearms from the presidential palace in Planalto
The Bolsonarists who stormed the palaces of power in Brasilia on Sunday stole firearms stored in the institutional security cabinet in the presidential palace in Planalto. The Minister of Social Communications, Paulo Pimenta, showed in a video two empty cases of firearms, on a partially burned sofa. Deputy Wadih Damous, who accompanied the minister on the tour, stressed that the thieves “had information” about what was kept in that office, since they took weapons, ammunition and documents.
Brazil: three states send military police to help Brasilia
In Brazil, at least three states have announced the sending of military police who will join the National Force in the Federal District of Brasilia after the attack by the Bolsonarists on the Tres Poderes headquarters on Sunday afternoon by supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro. The States concerned are those of Bahia, Piaui’ and Pernambuco.
Ministry: “We can take all the necessary measures, now the situation is under control”
The executive secretary of the Brazilian Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Cappelli, who has just been appointed by President Inacio Lula da Silva to head the federal intervention, explained that the situation in Brasilia is now “under control”. After the dispersal of protesters that began last night, operations – he said – will resume in a few hours. “Everything will be duly investigated. Criminals will continue to be identified and punished,” he wrote on social media. On the basis of the decree issued during the night by Lula Cappelli, reporting directly to the head of state, he will be able to adopt “all the necessary public order measures” to put an end to the revolt that led to the eruption of Bolsonaro’s ultras in the three democratic institutions of the Village.
The army protects the Bolsonarista base and blocks the police
The Brazilian army prevents the police from entering Brasilia in the area where many followers of former president Jair Bolsonaro are camped who have attacked and devastated the Parliament, the seat of government and the Supreme Court of Justice. According to the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, the military blocked the way for agents who wanted to enter the area where the perpetrators of the tank attack are encamped. Several police vehicles are at the entrance to the area in front of the army headquarters, but they have been stopped. Faced with this situation, the local authorities have organized a meeting with military leaders, which is also attended by Ricardo Capelli, designated by President Lula as responsible for the intervention of the federal government in the district of Brasilia. It should be remembered that the army headquarters is located in the Urban Military Sector (MUS), an area of exclusive military responsibility.
The President of the Federal Supreme Court has decided to remove the governor of Brasilia
The president of the federal supreme court has decided to remove the governor of the federal district of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha. A measure taken after the vandalism committed by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro. Ibaneis apologized to Lula for the events in a video. The Brazilian president had accused him of failing to take the necessary measures to prevent the invasion and looting of democratic institutions. Also yesterday, Rocha himself announced the dismissal of his security secretary, Anderson Torres who is in the United States, in Florida like Bolsonaro, and risks arrest.
A copy of the Constitution was stolen from the Supreme Court building
During the Bolsonarists’ attack on the Supreme Court, a copy of the 1988 Constitution was stolen: the vandalism was filmed in some videos released on social networks. The copy was located in the courthouse building and was removed and taken to the Praca dos Tres Poderes. The original edition of the Magna Carta, kept in the Supreme Court museum, is instead intact and has not been vandalized. The museum is located in the basement of the Tribunal, and was not reached by the demonstrators. The videos show the moment in which a Bolsonaro supporter climbs on the sculpture “A Justica”, by Alberto Ceschiatti, and takes possession of the book.
