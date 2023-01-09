Federal Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes has ordered the removal of the governor of the Federal District of Brasilia Ibaneis Rocha for a period of 90 days. The decision came after the invasion of the buildings of the Congress, the Federal Court and the Palácio do Planalto, seat of the Presidency of the Republic of Brazil. The Brazilian media report it. Lula calls an emergency meeting today.

With sinister echoes that refer to the assault on Congress in Washington on January 6, 2021, something very similar took place in Brasilia: thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro (about 10-15 thousand people, according to eyewitness sources), clashing with the police, they invaded the National Congress building in the Brazilian capital. Other buildings of the country’s institutions were also stormed, such as the Supreme Court, the Planalto Palace (seat of government) and that of the Supreme Federal Court.

