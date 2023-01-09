The price of gold rose 0.6 percent to $1877 an ounce by 0531 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.6 percent to $1,881.20, according to Reuters data.

The dollar index fell 0.2 percent, making gold cheaper for buyers abroad.

Friday’s data showed that the US economy added jobs strongly in December, at a time when the labor market was still suffering from scarcity, but Federal Reserve officials may draw some support from a moderate rise in wages.

Service industry activity in the United States contracted in December for the first time in more than two and a half years amid weak demand, providing further evidence that inflation is easing.

Rising interest rates reduce the attractiveness of gold as a hedge against inflation and raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

As for other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.6 percent to $23.95, while platinum fell 0.5 percent to $1,094.97, and palladium rose 0.1 percent to $1,804.30.