According to “El Nacional” the blaugrana coach does not want the club to try to take the Argentine on a free transfer
From the deck of cards from which Paulo Dybala’s next team will come out, you can safely discard the one depicting Barcelona. At least according to the words of the technician Xavi, who essentially would have crushed the Argentine. This is according to what El Nacional reports. For the Catalan newspaper, the Blaugrana coach would consider “Dybala overrated and not functional to his tactical project”.
Since Xavi’s arrival on the blaugrana bench, top level players such as Ferran Torres and Aubameyang have already arrived in attack, and he has also returned from injury Memphis Depay. So Xavi may not need any further action on offense.
March 27 – 19:49
