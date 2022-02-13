Sinaloa.- Like every day, soul karina getting ready to leave for work, it was November 2019but this time when putting on makeup when applying powder on his neck he felt a very large ballwhich was alarm and decided to go to a pharmacy. Upon reviewing her, the doctor told her that she was not normal, so she recommended a neck ultrasound and a thyroid profile.

Later he went to the Issste, with the results of the studies and the family doctor told him to go to the endocrinologist, but for that he had to first go to the internist and when he saw the studies and when he explored his neck, he ordered a biopsy, which which was done in a private clinic, since the Issste had availability until January 2020.

Already with the results, a week later, he went to an appointment with the endocrinologist, who decided to spend it with the surgeon so that operation as soon as possible, since it was urgentbut no one told him that indeed it was cancer, so on February 25 they removed the entire ball from his neck.

His operation was complicated, since it normally lasts three hours and extended up to five more. He remembers that the doctors told him that at the time of opening the nodule exploded and that caused the entire operating room to become infected.

Cancer

On March 9, just on his birthday, when he had a medical appointment to see how he was after the operation, the doctor confirmed that he was indeed thyroid cancer.

“When I left I cried because I was hoping not to have cancer, because we always associate this word with death. I went to a church and asked God to give me a lot of strength.” As part of the treatments to eliminate the remains of the cancer, on April 14 he received iodine radiation.

“It was difficult for me to adapt, because the thyroid controls everything, the pressure, the kidney, the hair loss, the dryness of the skin and at first I did not even want to touch the scar, and then adapt to the fact that my skin is very dry” .

Force

Being a vulnerable person, in June 2020 he was infected with covid, but despite the risk, he survived this disease without needing a hospital, as unfortunately many did. Today she is waiting to be five years old without the cancer cells appearing, so that she can be discharged.

The Profile

Name: Alma Karina Lopez Delgado

Date of birth: March 09, 1982

Location: Culiacan, Sinaloa

Profession: Educational Assistant and student at the Faculty of Accounting and Administration.