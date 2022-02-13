Home page politics

The Federal Assembly elects a new Federal President. It is certain that it will be Frank-Walter Steinmeier again. There are other candidates for the post.

Berlin – Five years ago, with a clever coup, Frank Walter Steinmeier* to be elected to the office of Federal President: When it came to a Federal Presidential election in 2017, the Union lacked a suitable candidate. The SPD chairman at the time, Sigmar Gabriel, seized the opportunity and finally brought up the conversation with the then Foreign Minister Steinmeier, who finally moved into Bellevue Palace on March 22, 2017. Now, five years later, Steinmeier’s first term is over and he wants to continue. He is standing for re-election by the Federal Assembly on Sunday.

Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany: Frank Walter Steinmeier Born: January 5, 1956 (age 66), Detmold Size: 1.78m spouse: Elke Büdenbender (married 1995)

Presidential election: Frank-Walter Steinmeier has three competitors in the election of the head of state

That Frank-Walter Steinmeier, whose salary as Federal President* seems surprising, is confirmed in office, is considered extremely likely. The majority he will enjoy in the Federal Assembly is too large. The Social Democrat, who is now giving up his party affiliation as head of state, is supported by the traffic light parties SPD, Greens and FDP as well as by the CDU/CSU opposition. Nevertheless: There are also three opponents: The doctor is running for the left Gerhard Trabert* (65) and for the AfD the economist Max Otte* (57), who is a member of the CDU.

Since Otte decided to be nominated for the AfD, his party has opposed him and initiated party exclusion proceedings against him. Few days before Presidential election 2022* the free voters sent the physicist Stefanie Gebauer (41) into the race for state office. In view of the clear majority of Steinmeier voters, all three are considered to have no chance. SPD, Greens, FDP and CDU/CSU together make up 1223 of the 1472 members of the Federal Assembly at the Federal President election*.

Who will be Federal President in 2022? Frank-Walter Steinmeier needs an absolute majority in the Federal Assembly

Who will be Federal President 2022*? Frank-Walter Steinmeier with his wife Elke Buedenbender* and daughter Merit* lives in Zehlendorf, needs 737 votes for the necessary absolute majority in the Federal Assembly. So he could win the presidential election in the first ballot – the Procedure for the 2022 presidential election* follows a clear pattern. Only in the third ballot would a simple majority of the votes suffice. When he was first elected President five years ago, Steinmeier received 931 out of 1,253 votes cast – these came from the Union and SPD, which formed a grand coalition at the time, as well as from the Greens and FDP.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s re-election in the 2022 presidential election is considered certain

But it is not only his re-election as Federal President that is certain in the 2022 presidential election, Frank-Walter Steinmeier also enjoys great approval from the population. In the current ZDF trend barometer, 85 percent of those surveyed were of the opinion that the social democrat would do his job as Federal President rather well. Only ten percent rated his previous work as rather bad. As early as last May, he announced that he wanted to run again for the office of Federal President. “We have rubbed ourselves raw fighting about the right path. I want to help heal these wounds,” he explained his decision at the time.

When Steinmeier on Sunday from the Federal Assembly, which is bigger than ever and whose oldest member is a Nazi eyewitness* is selected, he ranks as first fifth Federal President, who has a number of tasks* joins the ranks of his predecessors who are serving a second term. Theodor Heuss, Heinrich Lübke and Richard von Weizsäcker each held the office for ten years. However, Lübke just missed the official end of his second term. Horst Köhler was re-elected in 2009, but resigned a year later. Steinmeier’s possible Those interested in re-election as Federal President can live on TV* follow along. * kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.