The shot, from the small town of Villetta Barrea, in the Aquila area, went viral. A deer, walking around the town, has chosen, for his breakfast, the products of Luigi, 83, originally from Caserta, who stops every day in the village of the Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise National Park, to sell fruits and vegetables. The trader noticed, the animal approached the fruit crates placed next to the van, and served himself, making a feast.

“A specimen certainly greedy – as they tell on Facebook, on the group” Born and raised in Abruzzo “- but who has chosen healthy food to refresh himself”. The moment was immortalized by Pieruigi Viola and the social networks went crazy. “It is painted – it is still said in the post – a cross-section of the most unique and rare everyday life that only the center of Abruzzo can offer”.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) And Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– India, a 16-year-old collects 50,000 signatures to save for Shankar, the last zoo elephant in Delhi. The petition comes to the High Court

– An entire town is looking for the Sveva dog, a Bernese mountain dog who has disappeared in the province of Turin

– Elsa, Pinto, Pluto and Bailey: the four dogs that brought joy to sick children who spent Christmas in the hospital

– A woman falls ill with Covid, her dog Leo runs away from home and is found in front of the hospital with a cat

– He loses his dog and offers his motorcycle as a reward, Max’s happy ending story

– The incredible story of Madix, the cat found unharmed after nine days under the rubble of the building shot down by a tornado

– Discovery of the molecule that triggers allergy to dogs: now the vaccine for humans is being studied

– “Warning, your cat could set your house on fire”: in South Korea the official warning of the authorities is triggered

– Badly neglected dog found at a crime scene loses a paw due to too much hair

– The accusation of animal rights activists: “In Turkey Erdogan wants to make all stray dogs disappear from the streets”

– Here is Kye, the donkey rejected by his mother who now believes himself to be a dog

– They lock the dog in a cage and dump it in the snow to die of cold and hunger

– Cat with cleft palate changes the life of a girl born with her own rare condition

– Her dog dies, the next day she finds the cat who has been missing for months: “It was a gift from her”

– A dog is found on Christmas day on a sofa left by the roadside: it was waiting for those who had abandoned it

– Russia, “whale prison dismantled: 100 cetaceans freed

– Cruelty in Crotone: the neighborhood dog Musetta died due to firecrackers thrown by a group of boys

– The dog Hugo eats six packets of chocolate coins: “He was vomiting blood, he is miraculously alive”

– The story of the cat that came out of nowhere (perhaps from Italy) and got out of a van in Germany

– Captured and killed Stirpe, the ferocious squirrel that terrorized a small town in Wales

– The story of the Ciuffo dog, lost in the Viterbo area and found in France. The owners: “After more than three years he recognized us immediately”

– Two young heroes dive into the crocodile river to rescue a dog that the authorities have ignored

– Here is Negrin, the guardian cat of the Cap de Barbaria lighthouse in Formentera