The Serbian reawakened the controversy after being granted a special permit to play the first Grand Slam of the year despite not having been inoculated, a condition that the Australian Government had established as non-negotiable. With a clear anti-vaccine stance, ‘Nole’ was qualified to defend the title and be the top winner of big tournaments. Meanwhile, Russian tennis player Natalia Vikhlyantseva was not allowed in because she was vaccinated with Sputnik V.

The tennis season began with preparation tournaments in anticipation of one of the most important competitions of the year: the Australian Open. However, the first Grand Slam of the calendar this time figures more for its controversies than for the attractiveness of being a championship of the highest level.

All eyes fell on the organization after it was confirmed that Novak Djokovic will finally be able to participate despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus. The world’s number one received a medical exemption to enter the oceanic country, which does not allow infected or uninoculated civilians to enter the territory. Australian citizens abroad were unable to return to their nation for these reasons and their requests for special permits were denied.

The Serbian said on Tuesday that he will attend the tournament that will take place in Melbourne. He did it through a post on his personal Instagram account: “I had a fantastic time with my loved ones during the holidays and today I am heading to Australia with an exemption permit.”

In this way, ‘Nole’ hinted that he had not yet received any vaccine against Covid-19, a fact that he wanted to keep confidential and which he never publicly denied or affirmed. He had even questioned his presence due to the restrictions of the Australian government, which required that only players with the full immunization schedule or a special qualification can compete.

This situation of Djokovic contradicts the words that Prime Minister Scott Morrison had expressed, who in December assured that there would be no preferential treatment with any tennis player to enter Australia.

Tennis Australia, the main body for sport in the country, claimed in a statement that the decision is the result of a lengthy process. Tournament director Craig Tiley assured that “fair and independent protocols were established to evaluate medical exemptions” to ensure the health security of the event.

Two autonomous medical institutions were part of the resolution: one made up of specialists in immunology, diseases, infections and general medicine; while the other is a group of experts selected by the government.

On the sporting side, if he wins the Grand Slam that will take place in Melbourne between January 17 and 30, the Serbian will surpass the mark of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as the top winner of this type of tournament.

Djokovic and the coronavirus, a history of controversy

It is not the first time that the best tennis player in the world ranking has been involved in controversies regarding the pandemic that has plagued the world for more than a year. His declared position against the use of vaccines put him in the eye of the storm at a time when all sporting activities in the world were paralyzed.

“Personally, I am against vaccination and I would not like someone to force me to get vaccinated in order to travel,” he had slipped in a transmission on his social networks in April 2020. After receiving criticism, he softened his speech, said that he kept “an open mind ”And that he would not refer to the matter further.

However, he later organized a friendly contest in Belgrade called ‘Adria Tour’ where the basic rules of infection prevention were not respected. The result was the suspension of the event due to an outbreak of positive cases in the players and the public, including him and his wife.

With the appearance of the vaccines, Djokovic never disclosed if he had received any injections, but the fact that he was granted a medical exemption to enter Australia proves that he is not inoculated.

Australia denied entry to a tennis player for having Sputnik V

After the oceanic country granted Novak Djokovic a medical exemption to participate in the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated, the controversy flared up and brought up the case of Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

The 24-year-old tennis player who is ranked 195 in the world ranking confirmed in the last days of December that, despite being classified and having a good sporting level, she will not be able to be part of the first Grand Slam of the year because she was inoculated with Sputnik V , a vaccine that is not recognized as valid by the Australian health authorities.

Unfortunately, I will not participate in this year AO event. I’m really happy with a level of tennis I showed on a last few events and I wish to play in 🇦🇺 but Sputnik is not verified yet. Good luck for all participants and AO team, who always made amazing events! 🎾🦘 pic.twitter.com/l2UDmUmSF8 – Nata Vikhlyantseva (@NVikhlyantseva) December 20, 2021



“Unfortunately, I will not be participating in the Australian Open this year. I am very happy with the level of tennis I showed in the last tournaments and I want to play in Australia, but Sputnik is not yet verified, “he explained on his Twitter account.

“Good luck to all the participants and the AO team, who always did incredible events!”, He added in his message. The case of Vikhlyantseva is used on social networks to show the disparity of criteria of the ocean organizers.

WITH EFE AND REUTERS