On April 10, France will go to the polls in a first round in which 12 candidates compete for the title of president of the country, an appointment with the polls that, according to polls, is expected to be the first of two rounds. electoral. What are the keys to these elections? who are the candidates? And what are the main topics of debate? We explain it.

Of 65 pre-candidates for the presidential election, only 12 were validated by the Constitutional Council to stand for election. This is due to a strict and particular rule in France that determines that any candidate must officially have 500 or more supports from mayors and other elected officials in the country.

Thus, the current president Emmanuel Macron is the favorite candidate in the polls to continue being the president of the country for the next five years, but this is a milestone that has not occurred since Jaques Chirac was re-elected in 2002, will Macron achieve repeat it?

The extreme right appears strong, and among its opponents of this current is Marine Le Pen, from the National Regrouping party, with an anti-immigrant and Eurosceptic discourse. She is the most likely candidate to go to a second round with Macron.

Another option from the extreme right is Éric Zemmour, with a speech focused on security and a fierce criticism of migratory flows. On the more traditional right, Valérie Pécresse of The Republicans appears as the candidate who, if she reaches a second round, could put Macron in trouble.

Meanwhile, the left appears divided and weakened, after Christiane Taubira, François Hollande’s former minister and favorite in the popular primaries – a kind of unofficial election among the left – failed to obtain the 500 necessary endorsements to contest the election. . The only left-wing candidate in double digits in the polls is Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the veteran of French politics and founder of France Insoumise.

As for the topics of debate, after the pandemic and its impact on the economy, purchasing power is the number one topic on the table, but the campaign is also drastically marked by the war in Ukraine, the climate crisis and its challenges and , of course, immigration, one of the traditional discourse axes of the right facing the polls.

The countdown began for a political battle in which the course of the country will be defined in the next five years.