Mazatlan.- Seeking to give some mark for the specialty world championships and Youth Games in Colombia, around 1,050 athletes from all over the state of Sinaloa entered into action at the Sixth State and Regional Athletic Track and Field Meeting Mazatlán 2022, held at the Benito Juarez Sports Center in Mazatlan.

The best gather

The event was endorsed by the Mexican Federation of Athletics Associations, and started on Saturday with the walking tests, discus throw, hammer, javelin, ball, hammer thrust, as well as horizontal, long and triple jumps, in addition to 100 , 200, 400 and 800 meters, in promotional categories, Sub-16, Sub-18, Sub-20 and Open, who were able to warm up for the big day.

There are high-level people who have given marks in different events worldwide and internationally. They come to look for a brand to rank up.”

The fastest talents in the region said present. Photo: Courtesy IMDEM.

We must remember that before Rio 2016, on this athletics track of the Benito Juárez Sports Unit, marks were set for the Olympic Games and it can now also happen for the World Cup that is close in the United States,” said Melesio Angulo, president of the Association State of Athletics of Sinaloa.

READ MORE: Mazatlan Cyclists from Tapatíos dominate the MTB race “The 6 hours”

Mazatlecos stand tall in the event

There were 24 Mazatlans present at the athletic meeting as part of the Sinaloa delegation, which took the event as its preparation to take part in the Macro-regional of the Conade 2022 National Games, which will take place from April 20 to 24, in Mexicali.

Among the Buenos Aires featured in the competition were Gerónima Páez, who won the Men’s Sub-20 800 Meters Flat Race. She recorded a time of 00.01.55.65, with which she beat Zack Manuel Zamudio (00.01.57.80) and Benjamín Osuna (00:01:58.12).

The women’s branch during a flat track race. Photo: Courtesy IMDEM.

In the U-14 Women’s 600 Meters Flat Test, Camila Romero and Jaquelin Aréchiga from Mazatle made it 1-2 (gold and silver) on the podium respectively.

Romero recorded a time of 00.01.48.68, while Aréchiga finished with a mark of 00.01.49.01, and third place went to Naidelyn Rodríguez, from Nayarit, with 00.01.49.92.

READ MORE: Baseball: Sinaloenses will be present at the 2022 MLB CUP

Darwin López (8.78 meters) and Alison Lucero (8.69 meters) took the shot put test, while the women’s branch of Javelin Throw, Maritza Escarcega with 45.10 meters was the champion, and Natasha López (43.70) did the same in discus throw.