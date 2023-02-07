Chiapas.- Doctors of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), in Chiapas, managed to successfully remove a “giant uterine tumor the size of a soccer ball” in Chiapas.

According to what was reported by the IMSS through a statement, the surgery was performed with the purpose of improving the quality of life of Mrs. Gabriela “N”, 50 years old, who recovered his health and will now be able to carry out all his daily activities.

The operation was carried out in the Zone General Hospital (HGZ) No. 2, andno Tuxtla Gutierrez, with the participation of a multidisciplinary group of specialists, led by Dr. Jose Rafael Vargas Lopez, obstetrician-gynecologist, attached to said medical unit.

The detection of the uterine tumor occurred after the patient went to the Family Medical Unit No. 25 to be treated to be assessed for a nuisance, which, after carrying out various studies, found that the woman had a tumor.

The specialist Vargas López highlighted that the patient, originally from the capital of Chiapas, underwent an abdominal hysterectomy to remove the uterine fibroid, which, due to its size, occupied a large part of her anatomy, which prevented her from having mobility, caused him constant discomfort and put his health at risk

“We assessed the patient and we were shocked by the size of the tumor and the speed with which it was growing. It was a complex surgery; it took us more than two hours. We were concerned about not causing injury to the uterus and intestine, which is why the team that entered the procedure was multidisciplinary.”said the specialist.

Regarding how the surgery was carried out, he explained that it was done in a total abdominal hysterectomy and fortunately it was possible to completely extract the tumor, which had an approximate dimension of 30 centimeters and weighed three kilos.

The patient named Gabriela, who works as a sales consultant, commented that her life was complicated because due to the size of the tumor she could not perform some movements and sleeping was complicated.

“It looked like she was six months pregnant because of the size of the tumor. It was growing very fast and it caused me a lot of discomfort. After the studies I was scared because I had never had an operation in my life and now it was a complicated surgery, but I gained confidence when I talked to the doctor and he calmly explained the procedure to me”he mentioned.

Gabriela said she was grateful to the IMSS for the attention and the team of workers who, with professionalism, were able to improve her quality of life.

“I feel different, I no longer have a lump in my abdomen. My colleagues and family are going to be surprised because they were used to seeing me bulging in the stomach and I will no longer have pain when I move.” ended.