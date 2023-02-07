They heard a voice. Twenty-nine hours after the first shock of the terrifying earthquake that devastated Syria and Turkey, the teams of rescuers working in the rubble of a building in the district of Odabaşı, in the city of Antakya, the southernmost province of Turkey, started digging among pieces of concrete and debris. With bare hands, following that faint call. First, the baby. In the video posted by Sözcü, the small blue bundle immediately wrapped in a blanket is pulled out of the rubble. And he cries. He’s fine, just a few small bruises. The volunteers who managed to save him show a smile: we can imagine it’s the first since the first devastating quake destroyed the city at four in the morning on Sunday night.

Shortly after, it’s the turn of the mother, who even if with difficulty manages to stand up and, supported by the rescuers, is carried by some relatives, who hug her tightly. Her name is Hülya Yılmaz, she is 29 years old. She and her 6-month-old daughter, Ayşe Vera, survived more than a day in the dark, trapped by the rubble of their home. They were taken to the hospital together, but are fine. A miracle, in the days of the Apocalypse.