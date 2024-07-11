Today we will talk about one of the topics that interests you most if you are a pensioner of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) or the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE).

We refer to the modality that allows IMSS or ISSSTE pensioners to obtain a monthly payment of almost 17 thousand pesos Mexicans. How can I do this? which are the requirements? DEBATE brings you this and much more information.

We will only mention in advance that this is the Welfare Pension Fund, one of the last major reforms approved in the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), which is a few weeks away from being completed to make way for Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

The Morena candidate, who won the elections on June 6 with an even greater advantage than AMLO in 2018, has not said much about the pension system, however, its continuity is apparently guaranteed.

How do I get almost 17 thousand pesos of pension?

He Pension Fund for Welfare offers a unique opportunity to increase the monthly amount of the IMSS or ISSSTE Pension, reaching up to 16,777.67 pesos.

The origin of these funds lies in inactive Afore accounts of the IMSS and ISSSTE, which allows for a substantial improvement in the monthly pension amount.

Beginning in August, beneficiaries could see a significant increase in their monthly payments, almost reaching 17,000 pesos, through their participation in this program.

Don’t miss the opportunity to apply and improve your IMSS or ISSSTE pension, ensuring a more dignified income for your retirement.

To access this benefit, the Older adults must meet specific criteria, such as being 65 years of age or older and having contributed the appropriate number of weeks under the Law of 97 or the Afores Regime (IMSS), or the ISSSTE Law 2007 and the Individual Accounts Regime.

Below we will give you the listed requirements to make your reading easier:

– Be 65 years of age or older.

– Adequate number of weeks of contributions.

– That your monthly payment is less than 16 thousand 777.67 pesos.

– Quote under the Law of 97 or Afores Regime (only IMSS).

– Contribute to the ISSSTE 2007 Law or Individual Accounts Regime.