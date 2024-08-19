Serie A is underway for Juventus, who are looking to return to the top of the Italian league with the help of a new coach who has just achieved a great feat with Bologna last season, Thiago Motta. Meanwhile, Como, recently promoted and coached by Cesc Fabregas, have been doing well in the transfer market and want to make a statement in this edition of Serie A.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Juventus and Como:
City: Turin, Italy
Date: Monday, August 19
Schedule: 20:45 (Spain), 14:45 (Argentina), 11:45 (Mexico)
Stadium: Juventus Stadium
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN
In Argentina It will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and on USA on ESPN Sports
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Atletico Madrid
|
0-2 D
|
Friendly
|
Juventus Next Gen
|
4-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Brestois Stadium
|
2-2 E
|
Friendly
|
Nuremberg
|
3-0 D
|
Friendly
|
AC Monza
|
2-0 V
|
Serie A
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Sampdoria
|
1 (4-3) 1 D
|
Coppa Italia
|
Wolfsburg
|
0-0 E
|
Friendly
|
Blue White Linz
|
0-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Al Hilal
|
1-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Cagliari
|
1-3 V
|
Friendly
After a great season with Bologna, which saw them qualify for the Champions League, Juventus decided to sign the great playmaker, Thiago Motta, to their bench. The Turin side want to get back on the podium in Serie A.
Neither Paul Pogba will be able to play for this match due to a disciplinary suspension, Milik due to knee problems, nor Fabio Miretti due to a leg fracture.
Cesc Fabregas and his squad achieved the desired promotion to the top flight of Italian football. Como will make their debut in Serie A against a great rival in Juventus. The newly promoted team has had a great transfer market, bringing in players such as Pepe Reina, Varane or Alberto Moreno among others.
Varane will not be available for this match due to knee problems, nor will Iovine be available due to an accumulation of cards.
Juventus: Di Gregorio, Cabal, Bremer, Gatti, Cambiaso, Yildiz, Douglas Luiz, Locatelli, Thuram, Weah, Vlahovic
As: Pepe Reina, Cassandro, Goldaniga, Barba, Alberto Moreno, Strefezza, Mazzitelli, Patrick Cutrone, Braunöder, Da Cunha, Andrea Belotti
Juventus 2-1 As
