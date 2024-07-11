Colombia has already left Uruguay behind And now it’s on to its next challenge, its last one: to face and defeat Argentina, Lionel Messi’s team, the current world champion, the current champion of America, in the Copa América final.

Colombia narrowly defeated Uruguay 1-0 in a high-tension duel and will play the final of the 2024 Copa América in the United States on Sunday against Argentina, the defending continental champion and seeking the triple crown. In addition to having earned a place in the decisive match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Colombian team got an additional prize on Wednesday by achieving a record of 28 games without defeat, 25 of them under the command of its current coach, Argentine Néstor Lorenzo.

Celebration of Lerma's goal in the Colombia vs. Uruguay match. Photo:Courtesy of Cristian Alvarez

Argentina has not been the all-powerful team that was expected in the tournament, but it is Argentina, always the favourite to lift the trophy. It is the Argentina that knows very well how to play this type of match, when the pressure and anxiety appear, the Argentines know how to calm the nerves, for a reason they are the last world champions, in Qatar 2022.

Messi celebrates his goal against Canada. Photo:AFP

It is an Argentina that, without being brilliant, managed to reach the final, after beating Canada in the semi-final, 2-0, with goals from Julián Álvarez and Lionel Messi. It is the Argentina that wants to win the championship twice and what has been called the triple crown: Cup, World Cup, Cup. It is a team that wants to close the cycle of Ángel Di María, who is retiring from the national team, with a trophy, and with Messi you never know what can happen and how much of his career is left. So the whole team also wants to win, for Messi.

This is the Argentina that also has the controversial goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez, who is its guarantee in goal, a goalkeeper who provokes, who pressures, who does not remain silent and who has a rivalry with Colombia.

In this edition, Dibu was already a star in the quarterfinal series against Ecuador, by saving two penalties, and in each match of the tournament he has made key saves, so the great challenge for the Colombian attack will be to be able to breach his goal, hopefully before reaching the penalties.

The Colombia vs. Argentina final

Celebration of Colombia's victory over Uruguay in the Copa América semi-final. Photo:Christian Alvarez. THE TIME

The Copa America title match will be played this Sunday, July 14, in Miami.

The game will be at 7 pm, Colombian time, and will have TV service through DSports (610), Caracol, RCN and Win +.

