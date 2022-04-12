Employees belonging to formal system in the countryhave the opportunity to receive a monthly pension or retirement when their active work period ends, the form of payment and the money they access will depend on the institution to which they are affiliated.

Some employees belong to Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and of Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE)however, one of the doubts is to know if the amount you receive monthly can be increased after you have completed your Working time.

According to the information issued by the institutions, the pensioners or retirees from both institutions They will no longer be able to make changes to the amount they receive on a monthly basis, so the amount established at the time of carrying out the procedure will be the one they receive for the rest of their lives, however, adjustments will only be made on an annual basis. according to the established amount of minimum salary and of the UMAs (Unit of Measurement and Updating) since it is based on these economic indicators in which some pensions are determined.

It is important to mention that in the case of people affiliated with the IMSS, there is an option called Modality 40 or voluntary continuation in the mandatory scheme that serves to considerably increase the amount of the pension because in certain cases you can receive up to 50 thousand pesos monthlyHowever, this program only applies prior to the pension, not after.

Do you have questions about your pension?

If you have any doubts about the operation of the program, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS)made available the 800 623 2323where you must choose option 3 where Institute staff will answer all the questions of pensioners.

In the case of the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE)number was made available 55 5062 0555 or email addresses atencion@pensiónissste.gob.mx Y atencioncomercial@pensionissste.gob.mx.