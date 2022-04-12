It is more than clear that one of the strongest rivalries in Liga MX is between América and Chivas. There are few times that there are direct transfers between the two clubs, but with the end of the tournament approaching, the transfer rumors begin to gain strength and there would be one between these two teams.
It should be remembered that not so long ago Oribe Peralta was the one who opened the door for these two groups to do business. Later, in the last transfer market it was confirmed that they were about to reach an agreement to exchange Uriel Antuna and Sebastián Córdova, but they ended up in Cruz Azul and Tigres respectively.
Now, according to reports, Henry Martín would be the footballer in question. The forward from Yucatan is not having his best season and this would cause him to leave the Eagles for Guadalajara.
It should also be remembered that Ricardo Peláez, in March 2021, commented that he would not mind signing Henry: “America has very good players. If I had to choose, I would take Sebastián Córdova and Henry Martin”, admitted the Atletico manager.
Martin is worth 3.5 million euros, according to Transfermarkt. However, his performance could cause a much lower cost, since in 11 games he barely has two goals, two assists and, according to the American fans, many clear failures against the rival goal.
Now, everything will depend on whether this news is confirmed and if so, if the negotiations prosper. With this, fans of both clubs will have a lot to say when signing and selling a footballer to the staunch rival.
#place #soccer #player #América #reinforcement #Chivas
Leave a Reply