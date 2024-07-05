Karla Arvizo, president of the Committee for Sexual Diversity, called on the authorities to resolve hate crimes that remain unpunished.

“It is very important to raise awareness because Chihuahua ranks second in hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community, so it is important to urge the authorities to solve these hate crimes because in Chihuahua, not one has ever been solved,” explained the activist.

In this regard, Arvizo Lozano said that in Chihuahua, authorities do not classify hate crimes as such, but rather as crimes of passion.

“The first case that was going to be resolved was that of Mireya Rodríguez Lemus, and although they caught the murderer and 69 pieces of evidence were presented indicating that he was the murderer, the judges decided that he would be released.”

According to Letra Ese, in 2023, at least 66 homicides of LGBTI+ people were recorded in the country, presumably related to the sexual orientation and gender identity or expression of the victims.

It is impossible to document all the cases that have occurred, since many never become public, or even reported in press releases. The real figure is close to 150 homicides of LGBT people this year alone.

Once again, in 2023, the prevalence of transphobic violence is reported. Of the total victims, 65% are trans women with 43 cases. According to these figures, the homicide rate of trans women more than doubles the homicide rate of cisgender women in Mexico. For the former, a rate of 13.6 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants is estimated, while the general homicide rate of cis women reported by INEGI in 2021 is equivalent to 6 per 100,000 inhabitants.

On the other hand, in 2022 a total of 16 murders of gay men were recorded, which is equivalent to 24 percent. For gay men, a rate of 1.3 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants is estimated. The murder of lesbian women accounted for 6% with 4 cases.

It should be noted that on July 6 at 5:00 p.m. sharp, the LGBTQ+ Pride march will take place, which will start at the State Human Rights Commission and will culminate in the Plaza de Armas.