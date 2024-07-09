An increase of 3,667 hectares of the urban area is contemplated in the update of the Sustainable Urban Development Plan (PDUS), with projection to 2040, announced the director of the Municipal Institute of Research and Planning (IMIP), Roberto Mora Palacios, yesterday when presenting the document before the Urban Development Commission of the City Council.

Currently, the urbanized area of ​​Juárez measures 36,847 hectares and is estimated to increase by 3,667 hectares.

Growth is planned in the southeast of the city, where a new industrial zone is planned, he explained.

He explained that the industrial development zone is located on the edge of the urban area in the southeast, because the land for the maquiladoras has run out.

“With the rapid growth of the maquila, we had already run out of land within the urban area and they were beginning to request many changes in land use, from residential areas to making them into maquila factories. What was decided was to create an area to contain the growth so that the maquila factories could arrive there and the maquila factories could be consolidated within the urban area,” he explained.

He indicated that the population center of the municipality of Juárez has 121,974 hectares and of those 40,514 are available for urbanization, of which 36,847 are already urbanized, 3,667.35 are those that will be increased, and there are also 8,040 hectares of vacant land.

The official began yesterday with the presentation of the Sustainable Urban Development Plan 2024 to the councilors who make up the Urban Development Commission so that a report can be drawn up and submitted to the City Council for a vote.

The exhibition will continue today, after a recess was declared yesterday to continue today.

The director of IMIP stated that the new Development Plan – which is the document that governs the growth of the municipality – includes incentives for development in the area that is within the circuit formed between Juan Pablo II Boulevard, Independencia Boulevard and Camino Real ring road.

The incentives are discounts on vertical construction licenses for projects that include green technologies, licenses for the construction of underground parking lots, new projects for the occupation of vacant lots, as well as on the Transfer of Ownership tax and on the Property Tax for home buyers in that area.

“The aim is to develop all the vacant land in the area where there is water, drainage, electricity, and pavement, and to use it for commercial and housing projects, while leaving industry out of the way,” he said in an interview.

Mora Palacios stated that once the Council approves the PDUS, it is sent to the state government for publication in the Official State Gazette and is subsequently registered in the Public Property Registry and at that point it already has legal status, “in that sense it is law.”

