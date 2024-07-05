In 2018, Batman Ninja came to unite fans from the West and Japan. The film was recognized for its visual style and the proposal that takes the famous DC character to a feudal Japan. Now, At Anime Expo, it was confirmed that a sequel is already in development, which looks simply spectacular.

DC is currently working on Batman Ninja vs Yakuza Leaguean animated film that will feature the same visual style present in the 2018 film. This time, the Dark Knight will have to fight against members of the Justice League who have become members of the famous Japanese criminal organization.

The trailer gives us a look at Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Flash and Aquamaneach with a distinctive style of feudal Japan. This time, Jumpei Mizusaki and Shinji Takagi will be in charge of directing the film. Kazuki Nakashima takes on the role of screenwriter, while Takashi Okazaki, known for his work on Afro Samurai, is in charge of the character designs. Finally, the music is composed by Yugo Kanno.

Unfortunately, There is no release date for the moment. Batman Ninja vs Yakuza Leaguebut the public reception has been positive, and it is positioned as one of the most anticipated DC projects of the moment. In related topics, here you can see the first trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader. Likewise, this is the first trailer for Batman Arkham: Shadow.

Author’s Note:

Along with the Suicide Squad isekai, it’s clear that DC has a strong commitment to the Japanese public, and is trying to make its most popular properties reach more users around the world.

Via: DC