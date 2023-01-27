Today, Friday, the British judiciary sentenced a teenager to more than 11 years in prison over videos encouraging acts of racist violence attributed to two mass killings in the United States.
Judge Patrick Field, when reading the verdict, described Daniel Harris, 19, as “extremely dangerous” and a promoter of “propaganda of an extreme right-wing ideology”.
Field addressed Harris, saying, “You have been in close contact with other right-wing extremists on the Internet, and there is no doubt that you shared ideas.”
Harris was convicted in December of five counts of encouraging terrorism and one count of possessing materials for terrorist purposes in order to attempt to manufacture a weapon using a 3D printer.
The young man is from Derbyshire, central England, and began posting videos online when he was 17 over a period of more than a year.
His recordings are shared by Peyton Gendorn, the white supremacist who killed ten people of African descent in Buffalo, New York, in May 2022.
Prosecutors revealed a link between the recordings of British teenager Harris and Anderson Lee Aldrich, the sole suspect in a shooting in the US city of Colorado Springs in November 2022.
Police said the suspect used one of Harris’ videos on his website.
Another recording, posted by the British teenager, pays tribute to the murderer of British MP Jo Cox in 2016, a white supremacist.
Riot police arrested Harris at his Glossop home in May last year, two days after the Buffalo supermarket attack.
And Harris is one of those with precedents and was convicted of damaging a monument in honor of George Floyd, the African American who died of suffocation after a policeman pressed his knee on his neck in 2020, which sparked protests at the United States level.
