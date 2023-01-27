Prime Videos announced the list of new series and films arriving on the streaming platform during the month of February 2023 and among these we can only tell you what will be the new souls available from next month. Among these, the DEMON SLAYER Season 2announced this morning by Dynitalthough the date differs slightly from what was communicated by the publisher: according to Dynit it will be available from February 17, while Prime Video reports February 14 as the release date.

We also signal the arrival of the film by David Leitch Bullet train for February 27, based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka.

Prime Video – February 2023 anime

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no yaiba – the second season subtitled | February 14th

– the second season subtitled | February 14th Gintama – the first season | February 17th

– the first season | February 17th Lum the space girl – the third season | February 20th

– the third season | February 20th Overlords – the third season | February 27th

Source: Prime Videos