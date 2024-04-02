About a third (31%) of Russians begin to actively attend training to prepare for the summer season, vacation or some important event. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by experts from the Pride Fitness network of fitness clubs. They shared the results with Izvestia on April 3.

It is noted that more than half of the respondents have conscious sports activities: 13% train in fitness clubs on their own, 5% with a trainer, 3% go to group training, and another 37% exercise at home or on the street. In addition, 11% noted that they periodically add some physical activity to their lives. Only 32% of respondents do not go in for sports at all.

However, even among those in whose lives sports are usually present, only 18% of respondents can boast of regular training. 51% go to fitness depending on their mood and opportunity, 17% of Russians begin to actively attend training only before the summer season, and another 14% – before a vacation or an important event.

“This trend is confirmed by the attendance of fitness clubs. According to our network, in the fall and winter, approximately every third club card holder goes to the gym at least twice a week, but in the spring this is already every second. Also, sales of subscriptions traditionally increase in the spring,” noted Irina Isaeva, commercial director of the Pride Fitness chain of fitness clubs.

At the same time, in general, only 29% of Russians do not take care of their figure at all, another 36% always try to keep themselves in shape. The rest, as a rule, begin to intensively exercise themselves before the warm season: 7% increase the intensity and frequency of training, 8% begin to pay more attention to a healthy lifestyle in general, and 20% begin to monitor their nutrition and go on a diet.

“Many people really strive to lose weight and get in shape for the summer, but as autumn approaches, they abandon the gym and forget about proper nutrition. However, this approach cannot be called healthy and useful; moreover, every year it will be more and more difficult to lose the kilograms accumulated during the cold in a couple of months. It is much more correct when at least minimal sports activity and a healthy diet are a common way of life all year round. This has a positive effect not only on appearance, but also on overall well-being,” Isaeva emphasized.

Thus, according to the survey, among those respondents who regularly play sports, 41% noted improved mood, 39% noted weight stabilization, and 35% noted increased performance. In addition, 32% improved their sleep thanks to fitness, and 24% experienced decreased stress.

In June 2023, trainer Ilya Frank advised adding more salt to food when eating after fitness. To replenish the supply of carbohydrates after physical activity, the trainer recommended giving preference to cereals. Their components are able to weaken the breakdown of proteins that occurs after exercise.