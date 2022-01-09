Spiderman: no way home He presented the multiverse not only as the perfect excuse to bring iconic Spider-Man villains to the MCU, but also allowed Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland to have their long-awaited reunion. However, fans of each Sony saga clashed over which of these actors has been the best version of the arachnid superhero.

It is true that each generation of fans has grown up with a different interpreter, but their work, separately, has explored different aspects in its time to reach the big screen. In addition, each one, despite sharing the same origin in the comics, has captured the essence of the character in a different way.

The Peter Parkers saying goodbye to return to their universe. Photo: Marvel Studios

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’: does he really deserve an Oscar award?

Freshness

Hollywood productions have been criticized many times for presenting us with the protagonists of their films at ages that do not correspond to their characters. This is especially evident when someone in their twenties plays a high school teenager.

When Tom holland He had his debut as the UCM’s ‘Trepamuros’ with Civil War, many highlighted not only the great freshness that he brought to his role, but that he truly seemed the age he is supposed to be in fiction. Furthermore, his approach also felt different, as if the fans could relate to more.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’: the post-credits scene with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield that was eliminated

The portrait of being Peter Parker

Peter Parker is clearly not the most popular in school. His evolution to superhero and having to manage his private life as two different worlds sounds very complicated: he has to save lives while trying to pass exams or earn a living in an ordinary job.

Fans may agree that the trilogy of Tobey Maguire showed the most human portrait of ‘Spidey’. He had to battle with such common aspects, but at the same time with real crises, in which love and economic stability are included.

The public understands the pressure Parker feels to be the hero of the city, but this is only one side of the coin, the other is made up by what ordinary citizens must face.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’: Andrew Garfield says “I love you guys” was born from him

Best performance

Unlike other superheroes, the actors who play Spider-Man face an extra challenge: their role wears a mask. The interpretation of the artists is based, on many occasions, on how much they can say with their dialogues and their facial expressions, but when the whole face is covered it is somewhat difficult to reveal, for example, the pain or concern for a scene .

Although the facial is important, Andrew Garfield explored a very interesting section: the value of non-verbal communication. Therefore, despite the fact that his arachnid suit covered him from head to toe, the movements of his body took ownership even in the most dramatic moments.

YOU CAN SEE: Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire saw Spider-Man no way home together and fans didn’t see them

The essence of the character

With the premiere of No way home, many viewers reopened the eternal debate about which is better: Maguire, Garfield or Holland. However, the purpose of this film is also to show that one Spiderman is not above the other. In fact, they all have a very special factor in common: always doing the right thing.

That is why, despite the emotional connections that in many cases linked them with their antagonists (as in the case of the Raimi trilogy), the three interpreters of Spider-Man have maintained the humanity that characterize them in the comics and for which ‘Spidey’ is one of the most beloved superheroes in cinema.

Even so, in terms of popularity, a study issued by betonline.ag revealed, in December 2021, that America’s fan-favorite Peter Parker is Tobey Maguire , with a fan base present in 22 of the 50 states that make up the North American country.