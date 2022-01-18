A closer relationship with society is the main objective of the series of initiatives that the Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics (Impa) is launching to celebrate its 70th anniversary, which will be completed on October 15th. To mark the beginning of the celebrations, the institute promotes today (18), at 2 pm, the live “IMPA 70 years: past, present and future”, which will be broadcast on the institute’s page on YouTube. The general director of Impa, Marcelo Viana, the deputy director and general coordinator of the Brazilian Public Schools Mathematics Olympiad (Obmep), Claudio Landim, and researchers Artur Avila and Carolina Araujo participated in the conversation.

“IMPA has become a well-known institution in society. We organize an Olympics (Obmep) that moves 20 million children each year. We have access to these children, families, teachers. It is much more, at this point, than a postgraduate research and training institute,” Marcelo Viana told Brazil Agency.

The idea is that the celebration of 70 years is not a party for a small group, but shared with society, he said. The anniversary will be celebrated throughout the year, trying to reach all segments that are impacted by Impa’s work. “I think I can sum it up in three words: past, present and future”, added Viana. The preparations will remember the institute’s past, with tributes to its founders and former researchers. “You reach 70 years of age and reach maturity, as Impa did, so you should celebrate the achievements that took place during this period, our pioneers. That’s the past, but it’s not our focus.”

Gift

The present brings challenges but, at the same time, is full of good things, highlighted the director general. In 2022, face-to-face activities are being resumed. “It’s almost like coming back to life.” Obmep, in the same way, will resume the award ceremonies. The training program for students and teachers also returns to face-to-face format. Marcelo Viana informed that the Center for Projects and Innovation in Industrial Mathematics, launched last year, is already working this year, solving concrete problems in the industry, in partnership with companies. The new campus, whose construction began in 2021, will advance in the same way in 2022. Due to the pandemic, the campus should only be completed in 2024.

IMPA launches a series of initiatives to celebrate its 70th anniversary – ASCOM IMPA

Regarding the future, Marcelo Viana said that it is necessary to think about what Impa will be like in the coming decades and what contribution it can make to society. “This means investing heavily in young people, with programming geared towards them, which helps to demystify mathematics, to bring people – young and not young – to take advantage of the subject”.

In October, Impa will promote the National Mathematics Festival, repeating an event held in 2017 that, in four days, attracted around 20,000 visitors. The festival will take place at Marina da Glória, in Aterro do Flamengo, with a profile aimed at society and which treats mathematics from the playful side, as a form of entertainment and leisure.

scientists

There will also be a scientific conference, which begins on October 17, with the participation of Nobel Prize winners in Mathematics and Fields Medal winners, aimed at professionals in the field. “It will be a whole year with the view that Impa’s birthday no longer belongs only to him, but to the whole of society”.

Among important points in the history of Impa that will be remembered during the year are its foundation, internationalization, conquest of the Fields Medal (considered the Nobel Prize in mathematics) and the promotion of Brazil in Group 5 of the International Mathematical Union (IMU, its acronym in English). ). The expansion of Obmep will also be discussed.

With only two female researchers and 41 researchers, Impa is aware of the need to open up to gender diversity, as well as other diversities. For Marcelo Viana, it is necessary to create mechanisms and attitudes that favor diversity, particularly at Impa. “I would very much like to say that we broke the record for female presence. But it is not simple because, all over the world, the scientific career in the area of ​​exact sciences attracts little women”.

According to Viana, sociocultural factors are at the heart of this issue since, in many homes, boys are more encouraged to pursue exact science careers than girls. There is an erroneous perspective that women are less competitive and analyzes like this end up influencing girls when they decide what career to pursue.

