A report from the IML (Instituto Medico Legal) concluded that the corporal of the Military Police Bruno de Paula Costa, 38 years old, was killed with 3 shots in the back during the police operation in Complexo do Alemão, in Rio de Janeiro, on Thursday (21). .Jul.2022). The action left at least 17 others dead.

According to the IML, the bullets hit the military policeman in the back. Wounds were also found on the neck and chest. The institute document, obtained by the G1, shows that the 1st shot hit the left scapular region, and exited through the neck, fracturing the mandible. The 2nd shot hit the right scapular region and the 3rd hit the right lumbar region. These 2 projectiles did not leave the body.

Bruno de Paula Costa was on duty at the UPP (Pacifying Police Unit) in Nova Brasília, where he regularly worked. He has been with the corporation since 2014. He is survived by his wife and 2 children on the autism spectrum.

The UPP base was attacked by drug traffickers in retaliation for the operation carried out by the Military Police in Complexo do Alemão.

in its traditional live on Thursday (21.Jul.2022), the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) mourned the policeman’s death and sympathized with Bruno’s family.