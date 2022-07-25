TASS: Investigation in the case of Interior Ministry officers Biryukov and Krakovsky extended until September

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia additionally interrogated the former heads of the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Alexander Biryukov and Alexander Krakovsky in the case of abuse of power. This is reported TASS with reference to a law enforcement source.

In addition, the investigators interrogated another person involved in the case, Alexander Bryantsev, an investigator for especially important cases. The investigation period in the case of high-ranking officers has been extended until September, the source added.

Alexander Krakovsky and Alexander Biryukov are accused of assisting businessman Albert Khudoyan in evading liability for fraud. They were arrested in April 2020. In 2021, the Prosecutor General’s Office refused to approve the indictment and returned their criminal case for additional investigation to the Investigative Committee. The defendants’ defense supported this decision, stating that the case was unfounded and the officers were innocent. On June 10, 2021, the Moscow City Court released them from the pre-trial detention center without choosing another preventive measure.