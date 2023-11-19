Iman Pérez: “No one gets angry when a dentist inherits his father’s practice. “Tarantino is not going to choose you because you are the daughter of I don’t know who.”

On January 1, 2023, Salma Hayek looked her in the eyes and gave her some advice: “Iman, your last name is Pérez and you look Mexican or Spanish: start learning Spanish now and find an agent in Spain.” She achieved the second and the first is still going. The twenty-year-old is fulfilling the prophecy that her sister’s father made when she approached her family after attending a school function. “This girl,” Gérard Depardieu announced to them, “she is going to be an actress.” They already knew it. That was the only thing Iman repeated when she was asked what she wanted to be when she grew up. They insisted that she be patient. Someone like her couldn’t jump at any opportunity. The daughter of director and actor Vincent Pérez and screenwriter Karine Silla, in whose latest joint film, An affaire d’honneur, participates, he had to choose his works with caution. Accumulating lines on your resume, in your case, would not give you prestige.

Earrings and tweed jacket from the CHANEL Cruise 2023-24 collection. Pablo Saez

She was aware. For Iman, she admits, mediocrity will not be tolerated. “If you are already known, the criticism will be more severe. You have to give 110%. Someone who is not can stay in the 80%. It is mentally exhausting to have to justify yourself all the time. When I was little it was very hard for me. That’s why I wanted to wait until I had more training as an actress. “I wanted to be very prepared.” Words nepo baby, that is, “daughter of”, come out alone from her lips. She is bothered by the selective nature of the phenomenon, that the magnifying glass seems to focus only on the offspring of artists. “You do what you know. It happens in all industries. I think the difference is being famous. No one gets upset when a dentist inherits his father’s practice. It seems unfair to me. But, in any case, Tarantino is not going to choose you because you are the daughter of who knows who. You must be good. Nobody wants to destroy his movie because the lead actor doesn’t know how to act.” He admits, however, the advantages of inherited popularity. He opens doors and intercepts attention. “It helps because you know more people, but I don’t know, I’ve also spent weeks where I didn’t have money to pay for my food or the horses. “If it were that easy, I would have already made 15 films.”