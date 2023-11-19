Photograph of the interior of the book ‘The art of making cheese’, by David Asher, provided by Col&Col Ediciones. KELLY BROWN

The first cheese in history was born from causality, from the encounter between wild yeasts and forgotten milk. From then until today, cheese is not only a passion, but a way of socializing, a way of eating, and even a lifestyle. It is a kind of journey to childhood, in search of the first-born ingredient: milk. A person could be defined only by what type of cheese they choose and when they eat it: Are we those who start a meal with cheese or those who serve it at the end? Are we hard or soft, creamy or cured, sheep or goat?

“Generation after generation, traditional cheesemakers have developed various production methods, while doing the same with the careful execution of their art. “All types of cheese were discovered long before there was a scientific understanding of the microbiological and chemical forces at work in their genesis,” writes David Asher, organic farmer and author of the book The Art of Cheese Making (Col&Col publishing house). “With this book I have tried to give a practical, natural and traditional approach to cheese,” he adds.

Asher’s is one of the latest books to hit bookstores: a manifesto from someone who raises his fist for cheeses made naturally, based on simple ingredients and cultures derived from natural milk. Have we lost the cheese culture? “The modern methods we use are based on the fear of raw milk, unknown bacteria, fungi… We do not trust milk and we mistreat it, we strip it of all life through pasteurization, as well as “We add strains from commercial monocultures developed in the laboratory,” the author explains in his book. Really, delving into this ode to cheese means understanding that when you consider starting to prepare cheese Asher’s way you have to come face to face with the fundamental ingredient: milk. From there, the path goes from rennet, to yogurt, to crème fraiche or pasta filata cheeses. The initial chapters of the book are very illustrative and necessary, the recipe book that follows is one of the best proposals for those who are looking for a kind of bible in a book to start making their first professional cheeses.

In this same line it has arrived Milk, Ferment and Life. How artisan cheese changed my view of the world, by Clara Díez (Debate editorial). This is a book halfway between a diary, an essay and a manifesto in favor of the world of cheese. Narrated in first person, the author brilliantly tells of her first approaches to the world of cheese, to those pieces that her father brought, with her eyes full of emotion from having met the master cheesemakers. That Audiovisual Communication student began, unintentionally, to become fascinated by a world that, over time, she has made her own. Everything starts in some way, and for the author—who, by the way, has one of the most beautiful and tempting cheese shops in the capital in Madrid, Training—) his passion for cheese began “with a rough, milky-colored formation” that looked at him “from a wooden board.” “I watched her with some suspicion. I looked closely at its wrinkled rind, which covered the entire surface of the cheese, creating a pattern whose appearance seemed to me inexplicably beautiful, delirious: the type of beauty that is only perceived in the works of nature. Are they worms? I asked. No, my father answered, they are molds. And do they eat them?”, details the author. The book, very personal, takes us in with that I enthusiastic about the world of lactic cheeses, soft cheeses, uncooked pressed pasta… It is inspiring and educational, a reading where at times you think you are sitting with Díez, tasting a cheese board with that calm that such a banquet requires .

A few years ago, Ediciones Obelisco, released a small and manageable book called Cheeses in an Hour, by Claurida Lucerowith its step-by-step photographs and its pages full of little tips for those who would like, without further intention, to make fresh cheese at home, prepare homemade butter or a first ricotta. That book, which is still alive on the bookstore shelves, was an incentive for those who were looking not only for successful and quick formulas, but also for simple recipes to show off their own creations. Back then, for example, cheesecake was that quick and easy recipe that could very well be a success at a family meal. Who would have thought that these cakes would become a fever within a few years? From that fever or passion, many establishments were born in the main Spanish cities and many new formulas where it was demonstrated that the typical cookie and cheese cake could take a twist and become the most delicious snack. gourmet of a house. Obviously, the publishing world, always so alert to what is happening in the world, began to release books where the protagonists were precisely them: cheesecakes. And what is the most important thing in this type of publications? May the recipes work out for you. So, here are two useful recommendations: The best cheesecakes, by Bea Roque (edited by Cúpula) and JonCake. The most gourmet cheesecakes, by Jon Garcia (Gastro Planet).

In the first case, Bea Roque, best known for her blog Bea’s Cornerwas one of the pioneers in Spain in introducing American pastries through her cookie recipes, bundts and of course, cheesecakes. Your book The best cheesecakes, won the Gourmand Prize for Best New Cooking Book because at that time there was nothing published on this topic. She showed that the world of cheesecake is infinite, creative and can even be avant-garde. The volume includes more than 60 recipes with different types of difficulty and with a lot of originality: from Mug to the cheesecake coconut and pineapple, to the already famous Japanese three-ingredient cake.

On the other hand, Jon Cake, is the story of Jon García. A chef who dreamed of making sandwiches gourmet and ended up becoming one of the pioneers of signature cheesecakes. In this book he discovers more than 30 recipes, from the most traditional to the most creative, revealing the secrets of some of the portions that he sells in his establishment in Barcelona’s Born. And in addition to his look at the quesada pasiega or the flaons from Menorca, offers stories linked not only to cakes, but to two fundamental ingredients and protagonists of this story: milk and from it, cheese.

