Image compilation | Wagner is said to have taken over the military sites of Rostov-on-Don in Russia – This is what it looked like on the streets of the city on Saturday

Yevgeni Prigozhin, the leader of the mercenary army Wagner, announced on Friday that he had taken measures against the Russian military leadership. On Saturday, he claimed Wagner had taken over military sites in Rostov-on-Don, a city of a million in southern Russia. This is what the city looked like on Saturday.
A woman walked past Wagner’s armored vehicle while walking her dog in Rostov-on-Don on Saturday. Picture: Reuters
Linda Nguyen HS
Wagner soldiers and vehicles near the headquarters of military targets in Rostov-on-Don on Saturday. Picture: Reuters
Wagner vehicles in the street scene of Rostov-on-Don. Picture: AFP
People walking past an armored vehicle in Rostov-on-Don. Picture: AFP
Wagner soldiers on top of an armored vehicle on Saturday. Picture: AFP
Passersby photographed an armored vehicle parked next to a local circus in Rostov-on-Don. Picture: AFP
