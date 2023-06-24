Image compilation | Wagner is said to have taken over the military sites of Rostov-on-Don in Russia – This is what it looked like on the streets of the city on Saturday

Yevgeni Prigozhin, the leader of the mercenary army Wagner, announced on Friday that he had taken measures against the Russian military leadership. On Saturday, he claimed Wagner had taken over military sites in Rostov-on-Don, a city of a million in southern Russia. This is what the city looked like on Saturday.

A woman walked past Wagner’s armored vehicle while walking her dog in Rostov-on-Don on Saturday.

Linda Nguyen HS

14:06