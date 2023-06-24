Saturday, June 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Image compilation | Wagner is said to have taken over the military sites of Rostov-on-Don in Russia – This is what it looked like on the streets of the city on Saturday

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Image compilation | Wagner is said to have taken over the military sites of Rostov-on-Don in Russia – This is what it looked like on the streets of the city on Saturday

Yevgeni Prigozhin, the leader of the mercenary army Wagner, announced on Friday that he had taken measures against the Russian military leadership. On Saturday, he claimed Wagner had taken over military sites in Rostov-on-Don, a city of a million in southern Russia. This is what the city looked like on Saturday.

A woman walked past Wagner’s armored vehicle while walking her dog in Rostov-on-Don on Saturday. Picture: Reuters

Linda Nguyen HS

Wagner soldiers and vehicles near the headquarters of military targets in Rostov-on-Don on Saturday. Picture: Reuters

Wagner vehicles in the street scene of Rostov-on-Don. Picture: AFP

People walking past an armored vehicle in Rostov-on-Don. Picture: AFP

Wagner soldiers on top of an armored vehicle on Saturday. Picture: AFP

Passersby photographed an armored vehicle parked next to a local circus in Rostov-on-Don. Picture: AFP

See also  Rovaniemi | Suspicion: The man lived in the premises of a tourism company for weeks

People around an armored vehicle parked on the street. Picture: AFP

The man talked with Wagner’s soldiers in Rostov-on-Don. “Siberia” is written on the front of the armored vehicle. Picture: Reuters

Wagner soldiers in an armored vehicle. Picture: Reuters

Wagner soldiers talk with a Russian army soldier on the street near the headquarters of the Rostov-on-Don military targets on Saturday. Picture: Reuters

A Wagner soldier standing guard on a street in Rostov-on-Don on Saturday. Picture: Reuters

An armored vehicle in the early hours of Saturday next to a shopping center in Rostov-on-Don. Picture: Reuters

#Image #compilation #Wagner #military #sites #RostovonDon #Russia #looked #streets #city #Saturday

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
SP government studies privatization of hydroelectric power company

SP government studies privatization of hydroelectric power company

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result