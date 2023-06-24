Still controversy in the opposition after the investigation by Report, which in the last episode dealt with the minister Daniela Santanchè and the management of the companies Visibilia and Ki Group. Today I am speaking again from the CGIL demonstration on health Pd secretary Elly Schlein and M5S leader Giuseppe Conte.

Read also

“While the government is moving forward on a work decree that increases precariousness, there is a minister who did not pay suppliers and laboratories while collecting gold payments. The Democratic Party asks for clarity, asks Meloni to come out of silence and the minister to resign,” he attacks Schlein, who continues: “We have also filed a question because it seems that that same company has received 2.7 million euros as a loan from Invitalia and has not repaid it. But can a minister be in debt to the state?”, he asks. “Refer to the courtroom. We find Meloni’s silence absurd and that Santanché’s only response was to take legal action. Unacceptable”, she insists. “Lega and Forza Italia also asked Santanché to report in the courtroom, there is embarrassment in the majority”, concludes the dem.

Conte is also on the attack: “We cannot allow a principle of arrogance of power towards citizens to pass. Santanché has accepted his mandate, there are burdens and responsibilities, the seat at this moment is Parliament. Come, clarify and we will evaluate”. “We will make all the moves resulting from an unacceptable attitude. Saying I will sue is not enough. There is a legal and a moral aspect”, he concludes.

PD QUESTION TO THE SENATE: “CLARIFY THE GOVERNMENT”

“What urgent initiatives does the government intend to adopt in order to shed light as soon as possible on the serious facts concerning the owner of the Ministry of Tourism Daniela Santanché and which, beyond their possible civil and criminal implications, are not worthy of discipline and of the honor that should characterize the actions of a minister of the Republic”. This is what the Democratic Party group is asking the Senate of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the Minister of Labor Marina Calderone and the Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, with an urgent question of which the senator and economic manager of the Pd, Antonio Misiani.

“According to the Report investigation and as reported by various newspapers – the senators of the Democratic Party explain in the question – since 2018, when Santanché and Mazzaro, his partner and former partner, took over the direct management of the Ki Group company, the latter began to have difficulty paying suppliers and has accumulated debts of up to 8 million euros, almost a quarter of its turnover, reporting redundant balance sheets, workers sent home without severance pay, companies placed in difficulty, or even choked, non-payment of supplies”.

“So much so that – they warn – in nine years the value of the group has gone from 35 million to 465,000 euros. And while the shareholders have paid 23 million euros, the minister has received 2 and a half million euros for the corporate offices and the partner , Canio Mazzaro, about 6 million euros. Not only that. From public documents it appears that the minister, through the real estate company Dani srl, is a shareholder of Ki Group srl and has been the recipient of numerous state aids, including a tax credit of 600 thousand euros and a loan from Invitalia spa equal to 2.7 million euros, as part of the aid connected to the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19, of which the company is now a debtor to the State”.

“Even with regard to the management of the Visibilia companies by the minister – they remark – ‘serious irregularities’ and ‘an irreversible income crisis’ were found, so in the investigation, opened for fraudulent bankruptcy and false accounting, among others are under investigation precisely the minister Santanché. In the face of these facts we believe it is necessary for the government to clarify. We would also like to know – conclude the senators of the Democratic Party – what actions the Government intends to adopt to protect the workers of the companies Visibilia and Ki Group and sanction the behaviors misconduct of the two companies towards their employees”.