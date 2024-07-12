Now that the Mexican team is experiencing serious problems under the command of Jaime Lozano, there is no shortage of those who apply to take charge of the team and one of them is Miguel Herrerawho claims that will always be ready to return to the post if the managers deem it necessary.

In light of the possible departure of Jaime Lozano two years before the 2026 World Cup, “Piojo” continues to insist that he is always willing to join the Tricolor and contribute his knowledge. It should be remembered that he once directed the team from 2013 to 2015, even reaching the 2014 World Cup.

“I don’t like to say that I want to because there is a coach and you have to respect him. But if they call me, I’m always ready for the national team, wherever I am.“Whenever I join a team, I put in a clause that if the Mexican national team comes, I’ll leave,” Piojo told Marca.

Miguel Herrera during his time as coach of the Mexican National Team | Photo: Jam Media

The Selection of Miguel Herrera He also had some very bad moments at the time. His arrival was urgent for the Repechage to 2014 World Cup winning the matches against New Zealand and getting the ticket. Already in the World Cup they won two matches and tied one

more in the group stage, they were eliminated in the round of 16 against the Netherlands.

Then he took the Mexican team to the 2015 Copa América where he was eliminated with a very poor performance. He won the Gold Cup that same year but an assault on the TV Azteca narrator, Christian Martinoli, cost him his job and since then he has only managed

clubs in Liga MX.

Currently, the Mexican National Team has in mind the return of Javier Aguirre and it would only be a matter of time before his return to the position is confirmed for the third time in his career.