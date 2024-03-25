Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will ever receive a following? In fact, its endings are not completely closed and the impression is that there may be room for more. Now, Don't Nod he said about it in an interview with mp1st.com.
The question asked was: “Is the studio planning a sequel? Maybe a DLC to expand the story or ending? Or is Banishers more of a one-off game?”
Stéphane Beauverger, narrative director, responded with the following words: “We always consider our games as the first step of a franchise. As narrative director, it is part of my job to think about future games that will take place in the same universe. But these decisions they're not just taken by creative teams, multiple teams are involved in the process!”
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, for now there is no confirmed sequel
For the moment there is therefore no definitive confirmation that there is a sequel to Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden in production, but at the same time Beauverger's words they don't completely rule out a new game in the series coming. It is highly likely that everything depends on sales.
Don't Nod has made multiple games from different IPs over the years. They have in fact created Remember Me, Life is Strange, Vampyr, Jusant, Harmony The Fall of Reverie and are working on Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, which is reminiscent of Life is Strange in various ways.
#Banishers #Ghosts #Eden #sequel #Don39t #Nod #thinks
Leave a Reply