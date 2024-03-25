Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will ever receive a following? In fact, its endings are not completely closed and the impression is that there may be room for more. Now, Don't Nod he said about it in an interview with mp1st.com.

The question asked was: “Is the studio planning a sequel? Maybe a DLC to expand the story or ending? Or is Banishers more of a one-off game?”

Stéphane Beauverger, narrative director, responded with the following words: “We always consider our games as the first step of a franchise. As narrative director, it is part of my job to think about future games that will take place in the same universe. But these decisions they're not just taken by creative teams, multiple teams are involved in the process!”