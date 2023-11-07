Your future is at stake. Chapter 342 of ‘At the bottom there is room’, a historic América Televisión series, could define many things, since Alessia will receive a visit from a mysterious jury, which will decide if the Francesca’s Whether or not it is the best restaurant in the country. Besides, joel He saw his plan to ask ‘Patty’ to marry him frustrated and met his mother, who arrived from the United States; However, certain details would make his mother-in-law not approve, putting their relationship at risk again.

If you want to know what else will happen in the new episode of ‘AFHS’in the following note we will tell you all the details that you should know prior to its premiere, so that you do not miss anything about this successful series, which is in its final stages. season 10.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 342 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When is chapter 342 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ released?

Chapter 342 ‘There is room at the bottom’ will premiere TODAY, Tuesday, November 7, 2023. As can be seen in the trailer, Alessia will be very nervous after receiving a visit from a jury at Francesca’s, which could define her future in the kitchen. For his part, Joel will not enjoy the approval of his mother-in-law, whom he will make push the car after he breaks down.

What time does chapter 342 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ premiere?

season 10 of ‘AFHS’ It is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in prime time at 8.40 pmin America TVimmediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before that ‘Forgive me’.

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is room’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ through the screens America TV. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘There is room at the bottom’ It is broadcast on the Peruvian channel America Televisionwhich varies its signal depending on the service you have contracted:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom: channel 13

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view ‘There is room at the bottom’ totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website of America TV GOan online streaming platform where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

Joel was left speechless when he met his mother-in-law when he was close to asking ‘Patty’ to marry him on ‘AFHS’. Photo: composition LR/América TV

What is season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán intensifies further with the secret love affair of ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia, the attraction between Joel and Macarena, as well as that of July and Cristóbal, and with the discovery of Peter as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring repercussions and confrontations.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation that Claudia Llanos never died will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of ‘Mike’ Miller will damage Joel and Macarena’s friendship, and his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten Diego Montalbán’s evil actions.

Cast of actors and characters from ‘At the bottom there is room 10’