Today the world of dragon ball It is one of the longest-lived in the history of anime, since its characters are recognized throughout the world, that goes from the great heroes like Goku, even the secondary ones who in some way have contributed with their participation. On the other hand, the villains are also very beloved, and among them Frieza and cell They can be considered the most important of the Z era.

Something that has caught our attention about these two is that during their respective fights they went through different transformations, each one more powerful than the last, we have even seen Frieza in the golden phase and also black in the mangas of Super. However, during the heyday of Dragon Ball GT New outfits for these villains were revealed, through a live show that had people dressed as the characters.

Here the two characters appear with a new appearance, being the only time they brought these bearings. Here you can see the original version and the recreation carried out by a user:

It is worth mentioning that these new versions of Frieza and cell They are not canon at all, and they were used for the promotion of G.T. in its day, a work that the author of the franchise has not contemplated in the stories of Goku and company. Despite this alternate history conflict, an idea has been taken for the next major anime, Daima, as all the protagonists will return to their child forms during this special arc.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The truth is, these transformations look interesting, and I would like them to at least arrive as skins for some video games in the franchise. In fact, the next Budokai Tenkaichi would be the ideal way to implement these quirks.