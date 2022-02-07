Dhe former Dutch national player Marc Overmars has resigned as football director at Ajax Amsterdam after allegations of harassment became known. As the Dutch record champion announced, the 49-year-old Overmars had “sent a series of inappropriate messages to several female colleagues over a long period of time”.

“I’m ashamed,” Overmars was quoted as saying in the Ajax statement: “Unfortunately, I didn’t realize that I’d crossed a line with that, but that’s been made clear to me in the last few days. I apologize for that. Certainly this behavior is unacceptable for someone in my position.” He sees “no other option than to leave Ajax. This also has a major impact on my personal situation. So I ask everyone to leave me and my family alone.”

Ajax chairman Leen Meijaard said: “It is devastating for the women who have had to deal with this behavior.” We didn’t increase and extend his contract for nothing. But unfortunately he crossed the line, so further cooperation was out of the question, as he himself recognized.”

Since 2012, Overmars has managed the fortunes of the six-time European Cup winners together with former national goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar. His contract was only recently extended to the summer of 2026.