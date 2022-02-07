On December 10, the team from La Bella Airosa played at the Tokyo National Stadium against Étoile du Sahel from Tunisia, losing in their debut by the slightest difference. At that time the coach was ‘Ojitos’ Meza.

Already for the game for fifth place, they overcame Al-Wahda from the penalty shootout, after having tied in the 90 minutes 2-2.

Even so, they took fifth place by beating Esperanzas de Tunisia 3-2 with authority, with goals from Hiram Mier, Aldo de Nigris and Eduardo Zavala.

Although in their debut they fell 2-1 against Raja Casablanca of Morocco.

On December 13, the azulcrema team lost 2-1 against Guangzhou Evergrande of China. Until the 80th minute they were up on the scoreboard with a goal from Oribe Peralta, however, ten minutes were enough for the somersault.

In the match for fifth place, they beat Mazembe del Congo 2-1, with goals scored by Benedetto and Zúñiga.

In their only contest they played, in 2018, they could not even get fifth place, also losing their second match and staying with sixth place.

In the debut game they suffered a setback against the Kashima Antlers by a score of 3-2. The red-and-white goals were the work of Ángel Zaldívar and Alan Pulido. For the second match, they lost on penalties 6-5 to Esperanzas de Tunisia, after drawing 1-1 in the 90′ ​​minute.

For the third time, Rayados lost in their debut, in a game to be forgotten where they were dominated by the rival team. This is a real failure, taking into account that they are the most millionaire squad in Mexican soccer.

Now, they will seek to get rid of the thorn and get fifth place, when they face Al-Jazeera on Wednesday. In case of losing again, they would be the second national squad not to win a game, equaling Chivas in 2018.