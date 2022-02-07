Last Saturday the Rayados de Monterrey team experienced its debut and farewell at the Club World Cup, falling by the slightest difference against Al-Ahly. This represented a real failure for the Mexican squad as they lost in their first game, although there are other Aztec clubs that could not advance to the next round of the competition either. Here we present to you who they are.
In 2007, the Tuzos del Pachuca team was the third Mexican team to play in the Club World Cup.
On December 10, the team from La Bella Airosa played at the Tokyo National Stadium against Étoile du Sahel from Tunisia, losing in their debut by the slightest difference. At that time the coach was ‘Ojitos’ Meza.
Two years later, in 2010, Pachuca again represented Mexico in the Mundialito. However, the story was the same, the Tuzos fell in their debut against TP Mazembe, by a score of 1-0.
Already for the game for fifth place, they overcame Al-Wahda from the penalty shootout, after having tied in the 90 minutes 2-2.
This was the first Club World Cup attended by Rayados de Monterrey. The debut of the regios was not the best, and only in their first match were they eliminated after falling on penalties against Kashiwa Reysol, after drawing 1-1 in regular time.
Even so, they took fifth place by beating Esperanzas de Tunisia 3-2 with authority, with goals from Hiram Mier, Aldo de Nigris and Eduardo Zavala.
In 2013, Monterrey returned to fifth place in the competition, beating Al-Ahly 5-1 with goals from Humberto Suazo, Neri Cardozo, Leobardo López and a brace from ‘Chelito’ Delgado.
Although in their debut they fell 2-1 against Raja Casablanca of Morocco.
What a piece of paper that the team of the Eagles of America in 2015. After being one of the wide favorites to win the title or, at least, reach the grand final, due to the moment they were living and the powerful squad they had, they left in their debut.
On December 13, the azulcrema team lost 2-1 against Guangzhou Evergrande of China. Until the 80th minute they were up on the scoreboard with a goal from Oribe Peralta, however, ten minutes were enough for the somersault.
In the match for fifth place, they beat Mazembe del Congo 2-1, with goals scored by Benedetto and Zúñiga.
So far, the Mexican team that has done the worst in the Club World Cup is Chivas.
In their only contest they played, in 2018, they could not even get fifth place, also losing their second match and staying with sixth place.
In the debut game they suffered a setback against the Kashima Antlers by a score of 3-2. The red-and-white goals were the work of Ángel Zaldívar and Alan Pulido. For the second match, they lost on penalties 6-5 to Esperanzas de Tunisia, after drawing 1-1 in the 90′ minute.
For now, Monterrey is the last squad that has fallen by the wayside in the Club World Cup, falling again in its first game, now in 2022, against Al-Ahly from Egypt.
For the third time, Rayados lost in their debut, in a game to be forgotten where they were dominated by the rival team. This is a real failure, taking into account that they are the most millionaire squad in Mexican soccer.
Now, they will seek to get rid of the thorn and get fifth place, when they face Al-Jazeera on Wednesday. In case of losing again, they would be the second national squad not to win a game, equaling Chivas in 2018.
