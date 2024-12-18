Since the fame of Ilia Topuria was consolidated in the mixed martial arts (MMA) community, comparisons with the biggest star in the sport, Conor McGregor began to emerge. Many pointed out similarities in Topuria’s words, actions and even tattoos with those of the Irishman. In fact, in the beginning it was the featherweight champion who was looking for said fight. But with the passage of time that idea faded.

Ilia Topuria changed his speech little by little, claiming that he was not motivated to fight McGregor, whom he considered ‘finished’. For his part, the Irishman mentioned El Matador less frequently, although always with a certain superiority. Well, this Monday rumors of a fight between bothto which through their X accounts they have come out to deny it, although in an unfriendly way.

The first to come out to calm the rumors was Conor McGregor. “Rumors of a fight with ‘Topurio’ are false,” he writes. In addition, he gave advances about his future, in which the ‘youtuber’ Logan Paul seems to be involved. «I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul at a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the octagon,” says the Irishman.

Topuria’s response was immediate, and that same day he answered. «The rumors of a fight with McChicken are false. I don’t fight I’m not even interested in fighting a rapist.», posted the Hispanic-Georgian. These strong statements by Ilia refer to the sexual assault trial in which Conor was found guilty. However, the Irishman announced that he did not agree with the sentence and that he would appeal this decision.









Although requested by many, this clash seems to be very far from happening. Although at the media and sales level it would be one of the largest from the history of the UFC and sport, both fighters come in totally opposite sporting moments. Conor McGregor is coming off two defeats in a row and more than three years without competing, to which are added his problems with the law. On the opposite side is Ilia Topuria. He comes undefeated, in top shape and giving great performances against UFC history. Therefore, in the wrestling field there would be no competition.