A huge tragedy has occurred in Australiamore precisely in Mango Creek. In this small town a boy of only 12 years old decided to dive into the river to take a bath without knowing the danger he was about to run. A crocodile in fact decided to attack him.

Here’s what we know about this terrible story.

Fear in Australia: 12-year-old boy attacked by crocodile

We are at Mango Creeka small indigenous settlement located not too far from Palumpa. It is a mostly natural context where civilization and forms related to technology are very rare indeed.

It is precisely in this place that a 12 year old child he decided to do something without knowing that it would cost him his life. The little boy was in this area when he decided to do something bath in the local river.

The little boy did not know that in that area there is a real crocodile settlement and that most likely one of these would have attacked him. Doubts arose when the little boy no longer gave any traces, never re-emerging from the water.

Law enforcement is tracking down missing boy

From what we know the boy dived into the riveran area where fresh and salt water meet, forming the natural habitat for dangerous predators, such as crocodiles. Unfortunately the little one never resurfaced, which is why the alarm It was immediately launched and the police started tracking it down.

The area in question is subject to the presence of these animals and in the past several people have been attacked by them. In the past a crocodile was killed because it continued to attack the local population. Obviously it is impossible to know exactly what happened to this child, but the authorities are working to try to reconstruct the dynamics of this accident.

THE parents of the little one are obviously devastated by the pain, as are all the people who have learned of this terrible news. Furthermore, as the hours pass, the hope of finding the little one still alive becomes increasingly remote. life. We await further updates on this matter.