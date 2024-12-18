Adeslas slips that the offer is “very far” from its objective of stopping providing the service at a loss and Asisa will examine its sustainability
The Executive commits to an improvement in premiums of 33.5% in three years, compared to 17.12% in two years of its first proposal
The nearly 1,000 million extra euros that the Government is determined to put on the table of insurers in the next three years to try to convince them to attend the renewal of the Muface concert and close…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Insurers #suspicious #Government #proposal #maintain #doubts #future #Muface
Leave a Reply