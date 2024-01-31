In reference to the Lega gazebo attacked in 2017 in Monza, the lawyer explains: “She was acquitted for not having committed the crime, as the prosecutor had also requested”

''Today I met Ilaria, I found her better than Monday, she was more relaxed, she didn't have the load of emotions that after 12 months seeing her friends, parents and lawyers all in the courtroom for her gave her: it was emotionally very demanding , today however she was more relaxed and felt better. We are moderately optimistic”. This was stated to Adnkronos by Roberto Salis, father of Ilaria, the 39-year-old from Milan who has been detained in Budapest for almost a year.

“Our lawyer has presented the request for house arrest several times in the past but it has always been rejected – he adds – To resubmit it there must be a different scenario”.

The lawyer: “We are evaluating an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights”

''We are considering presenting an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights for violation of the ban on 'inhuman and degrading treatment'”, lawyer Eugenio Losco, one of the lawyers assisting Ilaria Salis, reports to Adnkronos.

In reference to the Lega gazebo attacked in 2017 in Monza, the lawyer explains: “She was acquitted for not having committed the crime, as the prosecutor had also requested. Ilaria had participated in the procession but that action was carried out by other people” . After the media exposure of the case of the compatriot detained in Hungary, “there are now contacts and we hope they will continue”, concludes the lawyer.