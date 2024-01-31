With January just hours away from coming to an end, PlayStation has shared the list of games that will come to its subscription service during the first days of February. On this occasion, one of Square Enix's great releases heads this selection, and it is not about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Starting February 6, and until March 3, PlayStation Plus users in any of their three subscriptions, will have the opportunity to download Foamstars, Rollerdromeand Steelrisingat no additional cost. Of this list, the most important is Foamstarssince it is the new multiplayer from Square Enix, which has come to be described as a clone of Splatoon.

Foamstars | PS4, PS5

“Introducing Foamstars, the new 4v4 online shooting game. Use foam to build terrain, creating slippery surfaces to surf through the sand at high speed, help defend against enemy attacks or create strategic points from which to eliminate opponents. Select from a quirky and colorful cast of athletes and compete in multiple game modes.”

Rollerdrome | PS4, PS5

“From the critically acclaimed studio, Roll7, comes a high-octane third-person shooter experience like no other. In the brutal bloodsport, Rollerdrome, prepare for visceral combat with fluid movements set in an evocative retro-future. Dominate in style in this intense shooter/skater hybrid, where kills grant health and tricks give you ammo. Will you have what it takes to become the next Rollerdrome champion?”

Steelrising | PS5

“This action RPG is set in an alternate history of Paris where a robotic army suppressed the French Revolution. Fight and explore the streets, rooftops, neighborhoods and castles as Aegis, a mysterious automaton masterpiece. Engage in ruthless and intense fights against technological marvels that are as complex as they are unforgiving.”

Along with this, it has been revealed that PlayStation Plus users will also be able to enjoy unique costumes in Fall Guys. Likewise, we remind you that you have until February 5 to add A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West and Nobody Saves the World to your PlayStation Plus library.

Last but not least, those who have a PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe subscription, You will be able to enjoy a two-hour test of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and all the progress you make here will carry over to the full version. On related topics, a mysterious trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man emerges. Likewise, here you can see today's State of Play.

Editor's Note:

Despite its game-as-a-service nature, Foamstars It looks quite interesting, and it is a game that, being available on PlayStation Plus, many people will be interested in giving this new Square Enix property a new chance. The interesting thing will be to see if it manages to maintain a community.

