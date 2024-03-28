Threats against the Italian lawyer and some friends of Ilaria Salis before the hearing, before the Budapest court which confirmed the prison sentence for the 39-year-old teacher accused of attacking three people during a neo-Nazi demonstration which took place on February 11, 2023 in the Hungarian capital. The lawyer Eugenio Losco himself made this known.

“The moment I crossed the entrance to the court, together with other lawyers and ad some friends of Ilaria including Zerocalcare (art name of the cartoonist Michele Rech, ed.) we were threatened by five or six people, who I would define as neo-fascists given how they were dressed and what happened afterwards, who threatened us in Hungarian. The interpreter translated the threats as 'we'll break your head, we'll break your face'. They continued to look at us threateningly while taking photos and videos with their cell phones” the lawyer tells Adnkronos.

“Even after passing the metal detector we saw them again and they spoke to us again in Hungarian, I don't know what they said to us. From what I understand they were accompanying one of the offended people, one of the attacked people. This is what happened” concludes the lawyer who is returning to Italy.