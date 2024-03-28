Skydajah Patterson, a 26-year-old girl, ended the life of her motherSelma Mclean, 46, in a family fight, the young woman used a casserole to kill his own mother.

The events occurred in BronxNew York, United States, early Monday morning, around 3:40 a.m. According to police accounts, Patterson, who had recently been released from a mental health treatment facility, attacked her mother with a cooking pot in his own department.

According to police, the mother's death was the result of a family dispute that had escalated quickly. In fact, Mclean had called authorities twice to report that she was being attacked by your own daughter. However, no intervention came in time to prevent death.

The young woman called 911 to confess the homicide, “I just killed my mother.” , were the words with which he communicated the crime he had just perpetrated. She claimed to have acted in her own defense, stating that her mother was going to attack her, so she had to defend herself against her with a casserole.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Mclean seriously injured, with a bruise on her head. Although she was immediately rushed to Lincoln Hospital, it was unfortunately too late to save her life.

For her part, Patterson was arrested at the crime scene.